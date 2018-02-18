Kelowna Lantern Festival kicks off Chinese New Year

To celebrate Chinese New Year, the Okanagan Chinese Canadian Society held its eight annual Lantern Festival.

Around 250 guests gathered at the Parkinson Recreation Centre, Saturday, for a night of food and entertainment.

Founder of the OCCA, Hua Meng addressed the crowd before the events began.

“This is the first time in 8 yrs at this event that all managing volunteers are young generation. I’m so proud to see our young generation of Chinese Canadians growing and contributing to our community,” she said.

The night opened with New Years Songs sung by the OCCA kids class, followed by a solo dance and a Kong Fu show.

Prizes, and kid’s events were also available throughout the night.

