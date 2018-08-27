Recreational marijuana will be legal Oct. 1. —Image: Capital News file

Kelowna looking to keep pot shops off two downtown streets

City planning department recommends no stores selling cannabis on Leon or Lawrence Avenues

Kelowna city council is being advised not to allow stores that sell marijuana to be located on two streets downtown once non-medicinal cannabis becomes legal in Canada this fall.

In a report to go to council Monday afternoon, city planning staff say cannabis-product sales establishments should not be allowed on any lot on Lawrence or Leon Avenues between Bertram Street and Abbott Street.

“This is due to concerns about the high concentration of social support services in this area, and wanting to support efforts to revitalize this area of the City’s downtown,” says the report.

The report also recommends shops be a minimum of 500 metres away from middle or secondary schools and the same distance way from other stores selling the drug.

“The establishment of setbacks is anticipated to limit the number of locations where the retail sale of non- medical cannabis occurs,” says the report. “It is still expected to allow for a number of locations within the City of Kelowna, in existing areas of commercial and industrial zoning, to meet the needs of the city’s residents.”

Medical cannabis will continue to be legally sold online by federally licensed producers only, notes the report.

Stores would be subject to rezoning applications and those would require public hearings.

Related: Pot shops closing; Kelowna moves forward under new rules

In addition to proposed location rules, the city is also looking at setting Oct. 1 to Nov. 30 as the period to allow applications for rezonings.

While the sale of cannabis will be legal in Canada, the smoking of pot in public, including city parks, will not be allowed in Kelowna as per city rules.

As it has done with cigarette smoking in parks and other public places, the city will ban smoking or vaporizing marijuana, except in designated smoking areas.

The province’s Cannabis Control and Licensing Act further regulates consumption in public, says the report. It prohibits smoking and vaping of cannabis everywhere tobacco smoking and vaping are prohibited, as well as at playgrounds, sports fields, skate parks and other place where children commonly gather.

The use of cannabis is also prohibited on school properties and in vehicles. Landlords and strata councils will be able to further restrict or prohibit non-medical cannabis smoking and vaping at tenanted and strata properties.

The federal government has said cannabis will be legal in Canada in October.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Competitor: No one deserves to die over playing a videogame
Next story
Security tight as man charged in Fredericton shootings appears in court

Just Posted

Veil of smoke lifted from the Okanagan, Shuswap

The veil of smoke has lifted and Okanagan residents woke up Monday to blue skies.

Kelowna looking to keep pot shops off two downtown streets

City planning department recommends no stores selling cannabis on Leon or Lawrence Avenues

Wheels and winners of the 6th annual Shriners Show & Shine

Hosted by the Penticton Shrine Club #20 on Aug. 25

Last weekend of August: in your words

We have compiled a community photo album of how you spent your weekend in Kelowna

Night of Kelowna Comedy raises money for a cause

Funds raised will go toward a PET Scanner for the B.C. Cancer Agency in Kelowna

‘The magnitude is unfathomable’: B.C. animal lover helps livestock flee wildfires

More than 1,200 animals have been evacuated so far

Shawn Mendes grabs four awards, delivers big surprises at MMVAs

The pop singer picked up three other MMVAs, best pop artist and two awards voted by viewers — fan fave artist and video.

‘Baby steps’: Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player learns old skills after accident

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team and a semi-trailer collided in rural Saskatchewan.

Security tight as man charged in Fredericton shootings appears in court

Two city police officers were among four people who died in a shooting in a residential area on the city’s north side.

Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

“It’s important to note that every time we run into a human-caused wildfire, that’s a wildfire that didn’t have to happen.”

Competitor: No one deserves to die over playing a videogame

Florida authorities are reporting multiple fatalities after a mass shooting at the riverfront mall in Jacksonville that was hosting a video game tournament

Wheels and winners of the 6th annual Shriners Show & Shine

Hosted by the Penticton Shrine Club #20 on Aug. 25

Grouse Creek evac order lifted

Rain helped to crew gain ground on the wildfire

Dancing for a cause

Second annual Mela in support of cancer care and research

Most Read