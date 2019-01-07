Kelowna looks for nominations for extraordinary citizens

Nominations for a Civic & Community Award are due Feb. 8

Everyone knows somebody extraordinary – and now’s the time to celebrate them. Help the City of Kelowna recognize the contributions of Kelowna’s outstanding organizations and individuals by submitting a nomination for a Civic & Community Award. The nomination deadline is Friday, Feb. 8.

The Civic & Community Awards recognize the talent, dedication and generosity of those who contributed to making Kelowna a better place to live in 2018. New this year, all nominators and nominees will be entered into a prize draw as a thank-you.

Nomination categories include:

  • · Central Okanagan Foundation – Volunteer Organization of the Year
  • · Corporate Community of the Year (small and medium to large businesses)
  • · Champion for the Environment Awards (individual and business)
  • · Fred Macklin Memorial Award – Man of the Year
  • · Sarah Donalda Treadgold Memorial Award – Woman of the Year
  • · Honour and Teen Honour in the Arts
  • · Male & Female Athlete of the Year
  • · Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Volunteer Coach or Sport Administrator of the Year
  • · Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year

The Young Male & Female Volunteer of the Year finalists will also receive funding towards their post-secondary education through the Dillon Thomas Budd Youth Scholarship, sponsored by the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation.

Nominations are due Friday, Feb. 8, and can be submitted online, by email or hard copy. Online nomination forms can be found on the Civic & Community Awards webpage at kelowna.ca/our-community under News and Events. Hard copy forms are available at City Hall, Parkinson Recreation Centre and Okanagan Regional Library Kelowna branch locations. Email nominations can be sent to mmoran@kelowna.ca.

