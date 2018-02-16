Kelowna man accused of killing wife, children yet to enter plea

Forman could enter that plea at the March 15 court date that was set Thursday,

A Kelowna man accused of killing his wife and two young daughters will be back in court next month, and that’s when he may be ready to enter a plea.

Jacob Forman, 34, was charged in December 2017 with three counts of second degree murder in the deaths of his wife Clara and two primary school age daughters, Karena and Yesenia.

Since that time Forman has been in custody and he will remain there until a plea has been entered and a subsequent bail hearing can be set.

He could enter that plea at the March 15 court date that was set Thursday, but his lawyer Glenn Verdurmen said he won’t know for sure until he has had time to review all the evidence Crown counsel has on the case.

All that evidence has yet to be turned over to Verdurmen.

Forman, who appeared in court via video from an undisclosed institution, sat quietly speaking only when the judge spoke to him.

“(He) appears to be fairly placid at this point in time,” said Verdurmen.

“He understood what’s been done in the process.”

Verdurmen also said that it’s too early to talk about whether a psychiatric evaluation will be conducted.

Although little information has been released through the courts, many people have come forward to discuss the Formans.

In an interview with the Capital News, a high school friend of Jacob Forman said the couple met in Mexico at a Christian retreat.

Clara wrote about their meeting on Facebook and touched on their shared faith in that post.

“Met in January, started dating in July, engaged Oct. 27, married three weeks later on Nov. 11 at sunset. When I married Jacob Forman I left everything I knew to come to Canada and build a life,” she wrote, Nov. 11, 2015.

“God blessed our feeble efforts with good jobs, good friends, a great church family and most importantly, two of the best little humans a couple of people could ask for. Ten years later you are still the person I want to grow old with.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
