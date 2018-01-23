Kelowna man charged in 2013 killing yet to be released

The man charged in the 2013 killing of Kelowna resident Theresa Neville appeared in court Monday.

The man charged in the 2013 killing of Kelowna resident Theresa Neville has yet to be released on bail, the court heard Monday.

Jay Thomson, 61, was granted bail in December on a $20,000 surety, though he’s yet to perfect the terms of the arrangement. It’s expected to be done at some point between now and his next court date, Feb. 15.

RELATED: ARREST MADE IN KELOWNA COLD CASE

Thomson, who is believed to have been in a common-law relationship with Neville, is charged with second degree murder.

When police arrived to the 300 block of Yates Road home June 18, 2013 at 12:37 a.m., they discovered the body of the 27-year-old mother of two.

Her children—8 and 10-years old—were found unharmed, and also inside the home. They were relocated with their extended family.

Thomson had little more than half a dozen speeding tickets and driving infractions on his record.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Snowfall warnings for mountain passes
Next story
Vancouver Islanders ponder need for tsunami siren song

Just Posted

Bus slams into truck at Kelowna intersection

A transit bus and a pick-up truck came together in the noon hour in Kelowna

Downtown Kelowna shopping mall getting face lift

The Towne Centre Mall on Bernard will be renamed and renovated inside and out

Kelowna man charged in 2013 killing yet to be released

The man charged in the 2013 killing of Kelowna resident Theresa Neville appeared in court Monday.

Victims restrained, sex toys and cash stolen from Kelowna adult store

Armed suspects sought in adult store robbery

Kelowna vandals target 14 parked vehicles

Two unknown males were striking the side mirrors of multiple vehicles with skateboards

Scandia Jungle mini golf course reopening

Kelowna - Rutland Elementary students were the first ones to try the revamped course Tuesday

10 Safeways in Lower Mainland to close, union says

Locations in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Coquitlam, Richmond and Mission slated to shut

‘Miraculous that nobody was killed’

Tanker full of aviation fuel involved in Highway 3 crash

Vancouver Islanders ponder need for tsunami siren song

Alarm sounds in Port Alberni but not at the DND base in Esquimalt

Waters: Ending homelessness in Kelowna is a tall order

City plan is a good start but real key is ongoing work by the entire community

Flying squirrel touches down inside Salmon Arm home

Rodent jumps around residence before homeowers encourage it back outdoors

Babcock, Goyette and Smyth honoured at Order of Hockey in Canada

Mike Babcock, from Saskatoon, guided the Detroit Red Wings to a Stanley Cup in 2008

Hergott: The financial cost of a car crash

Car crashes can leave injured victims in ongoing financial distres

Bell Canada alerts customers who may be affected by latest data breach

Federal Office of the Privacy Commissioner said it had been notified

Most Read