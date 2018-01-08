Kelowna man charged in 2013 killing yet to be released

The man charged in the 2013 killing of Kelowna resident Theresa Neville appeared in court Monday.

Jay Thomson, 61, was granted bail last month on a $20,000 surety, though he’s yet to perfect the terms of the arrangement. It’s expected to be done at some point between now and his next court date, Feb. 15.

Thomson, who is believed to have been in a common-law relationship with Neville, is charged with second degree murder.

When police arrived to the 300 block of Yates Road home June 18, 2013 at 12:37 a.m., they discovered the body of the 27-year-old mother of two.

Her children—8 and 10-years old—were found unharmed, and also inside the home. They were relocated with their extended family.

Until this week, Thomson had little more than half a dozen speeding tickets and driving infractions on his record.