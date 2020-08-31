Kelowna man charged in multiple 2019 robberies has case returned to provincial court

A Kelowna man accused of robbing four Rutland gas stations in 2019 had his case sent back to provincial court by a Supreme Court Judge in Kelowna.
Crown and defense lawyers in the case of 25-year-old Kyle Watts-Watling spoke briefly by phone to Justice Stephen Wilson at the City courthouse on Monday, Aug. 31.
Watts-Watling, is accused of robbing four different gas stations along Highway 33 West and Highway 97 North over a 24-hour stretch over March 28-29, 2019.
Watts-Watling was to appear for trial Monday morning; however, Justice Wilson sent the case back to provincial court, for 9:30 Tuesday morning (Sept. 1).
He is currently not in custody.
The 25-year-old last appeared in provincial court on March 17, 2020.
