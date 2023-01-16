Kelowna man charged with Rutland murder back in court

Lorence Williams was charged with second degree murder after a May 30, 2021 incident

A man charged with second degree murder appeared by video from jail in Kelowna Supreme court to set dates for his pre-trial conference and trial.

Lorence Williams was charged after a fatal incident at his home in the 3400 block of Sexsmith Road in Rutland on May 30, 2021, that resulted in the death of his roommate, Thomas Chadwick.

The day before the fatal incident, police responded to two calls from people requesting wellness checks for Williams.

The police watchdog completed an investigation into the Kelowna RCMP, and whether their actions, or lack thereof, contributed to Chadwick’s death. They were subsequently cleared of wrongdoing.

The pre-trial conference is scheduled to take place in Kelowna on January 18, and the one-day trial and a continuation of the bail hearing will take place during the week of March 6.

Pre-trial conferences are scheduled to ensure all parties have enough information to proceed with trial and the judge will determine which evidence is relevant or substantial to the case.

