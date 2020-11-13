A Kelowna-area man has died after a collision this morning in the 8000 block of Highway 97 North in Kelowna. (Facebook)

A Kelowna-area man has died after a collision this morning in the 8000 block of Highway 97 North in Kelowna. (Facebook)

Kelowna man dies following Highway 97 collision

Crash north of Kelowna this morning involved three vehicles

A 26-year-old man from the Kelowna area has died following a collision on Highway 97 North this morning (Nov. 13).

The incident, which took place in the 8000-block of Hwy. 97 North near Commonwealth Road, involved three vehicles.

READ MORE: Highway 97 reopened after serious crash: RCMP

It is currently under investigation by RCMP Municipal Traffic Services and BC Coroners Service.

RCMP has confirmed the incident involved a northbound black Toyota passenger vehicle, which collided with a southbound red GMC pickup truck, and a southbound white Chevrolet pickup truck.

The black Toyota was heavily damaged.

“Despite the best efforts of bystanders and emergency responders, the driver of the black Toyota, a 26-year-old man from the Kelowna area, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” states an RCMP release.

Drivers of the other vehicles were treated for minor injuries and all were cooperative with RCMP. Southbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

Road conditions appear to be a contributing factor in the crash.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police, or have dash-cam footage of travelling on Highway 97 North between Lake Country and Kelowna on Nov. 13 around the time of the collision, please contact Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Services at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: RCMP catch alleged bank robber in Rutland

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fatal collision

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Brazen theft from Kelowna liquor store
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 wave continues with 617 new cases

Just Posted

An image of horses walking on Westside Road, shared Jan. 25, 2020. (Carly Jones/Facebook)
Horse struck by vehicle on Westside Road

Witness says impatient driver hit the horse near the Little Kingdom store Wednesday morning

(Black Press file)
‘Not a milestone to celebrate’: Interior Health surpasses 1,000 total cases

Interior Health has recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday

(Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna long-term care home

One staff member has tested positive for the virus. So far, no long-term care residents.

Gail Given shares a word with Loyal Wooldridge in the City of Kelowna council chambers. Given is a city representative and board chairperson of the Regional District of Central Okanagan board. (File photo)
Kelowna councillor to continue as RDCO board chair

Carol Given to serve 7th consecutive term as head of Regional District of Central Okanagan

Have you seen this man? Image: Urban Liquor Store.
Brazen theft from Kelowna liquor store

A man allegedly stole cash from Urban Liquor Store on Gordon Drive

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 wave continues with 617 new cases

Lower Mainland restrictions aimed at bending curve down

When a senior client couldn't leave his car for a haircut because of mobility issues, Jesse Blades of Lumby's Beauty and the Barber brought her clippers to his car Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Francis Cooney/Facebook)
Okanagan senior gets drive-thru haircut

Lumby’s Jesse Blades brought the clippers to the car for her client with mobility issues

Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
COVID-19: North Okanagan parents want arena access as minor hockey resumes

Rink occupancy is limited to 50 people during the pandemic, leaving no room for spectators

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)
Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

The federal government is investing $2.3 million to learn more about the impacts of plastic pollution on the natural environment and human health. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Fed offers $2.3 million for plastics-based scientific research

Announcement made during Vancouver’s virtual Zero Waste Conference

(MoneyforCoffee/Pixabay photo)
Free stuff: Shuswap mom hopes to get people upcycling

Shuswap Upcycle offers way to find new homes for unwanted items

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

This morning in Revelstoke. Up to 20 cm of snow is expected. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Updated: Snowfall warning for Revelstoke area; Highway 1 reopens

Up to 20 cm expected

Most Read