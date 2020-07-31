Kelowna man missing since July 20 located

Friends and family of Rylee James Blacklock reached out to authorities last week

Kelowna RCMP confirmed on Friday that they have located the 33-year-old Kelowna man who was reported missing on July 20.

Friends and family of Rylee James Blacklock reached out to authorities early last week after having no contact with him for a number of days.

RCMP said that Blacklock is “safe and sound.”

