Steve Pirko (left) is charged with the 2014 murder of Chris Ausman (right) of Cranbrook. (File photo)

Kelowna man on trial for murder denies tossing hammer was throwing away evidence

Trial of Steven Randy Pirko continued June 5 in B.C. Supreme Court

The sixth week of Steven Randy Pirko’s second-degree murder trial continued in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna, Wednesday.

Pirko testified to the judge and jurors about the activities leading up to the 2014 death of Christopher Ausman.

Crown prosecutor David Grabavac cross-examined Pirko on the reasons behind tossing the hammer used to allegedly murder Ausman atop the IGA roof on Jan. 25, 2014.

“It’s not like I was thinking I have to get rid of this because of the police, I wanted to get rid of it because I wanted to forget the incident happened. I didn’t want to be reminded of the scenario anymore,” said Pirko.

Grabavac continued to ask Pirko if he was trying to get rid of the evidence and if he knew about DNA and fingerprints, or if he understood his fingerprints would have been left on the hammer.

Pirko said yes, he understood but he wasn’t thinking of it at the time of the incident.

Grabavac asked about Pirko about his friend Elrich Dyck’s father, Leslie Dyck, and whether the Kelowna man had told Leslie what took place the night of Ausman’s death.

“All I asked Leslie was whether he gave my address to Elrich because he and my boss came to my house,” said Pirko.

Pirko denied telling the Leslie, on Nov 12, 2016, that he hit the Ausman in the legs and in the head, but nothing happened. Pirko claimed Elrich must have told Leslie.

Crown questioned Pirko about lying to police, claiming he had been at home the night Ausman was killed.

Crown said he went farther than lying he even threw in an alibi.

Pirko agreed with Grabavac’s statement.

The trial will continue in B.C. Supreme Court Thursday.

