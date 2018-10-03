Kelowna man to be sentenced today, months after being found guilty of manslaughter

Chad Alphonse will be sentenced today.

If Chad Alphonse was hoping the family of the man he killed would get closure from his sentencing, he was disappointed Tuesday.

“Chad, I’ll never forgive you. Maybe one day… but when you die, you’ll meet your true judge,” Percy Jackson, the father of slain Waylon Jackson, wrote in a victim impact statement that was read to the court, in Crown counsel’s sentencing submissions.

The elder Jackson said that he was struggling with the loss of his son every day and that his life was forever changed for the worse.

He has logged two years of sleepless nights since the March 2016 killing and continually feels the void left by loving phone-calls he no longer receives.

When he hugs Waylon’s daughter, he will tell her it’s from his son.

READ MORE: JURY FINDS ALPHONSE GUILTY

This is just one of 28 victim impact statements the court heard Tuesday, as part of Crown’s submissions.

Defence will offer theirs today and the sentence is expected to be rendered in the afternoon.

Alphonse was found guilty of the 2016 manslaughter of his friend in March.

A Kelowna jury comprised of eight women and four men delivered the verdict after a couple days of deliberation.

During the trial, the jury heard Alphonse, Jackson and their partners—who are sisters—had planned on decorating for a baby shower.

That night, however, they’d done little other than drinking and smoking pot, so in the early evening Jackson went upstairs with his common-law wife, Naomi Foureyes, to attend to their newborn daughter and the party came to an end.

Downstairs Alphonse and his girlfriend—who is also Naomi’s sister—got into an argument about how they were getting home.

The options were to call one of their grandparents or take the bus and the conversation got heated.

That’s when the situation took a fatal turn.

Defence lawyer Terry LaLiberté told jurors in closing submissions that Jackson went down the stairs “mad as a hatter” that Alphonse and his girlfriend were causing a disturbance.

“He wants them out of there,” said LaLiberté.

That anger led to a fight, he told jurors, and Jackson had Alphonse down and was pummelling him in a corner when Naomi Foureyes went down the stairs to see what was happening.

From the entry to the kitchen, she watched as Jackson then started hitting Alphonse over the head with a steel chair.

That’s when Foureyes yelled out for the fighting to stop.

“‘Waylon stop it, you’re going to kill him,’” is what she said, LaLiberté reminded jurors, referring to testimony rendered in the trial.

“What does that put in a person’s mind?”

A mind, he added, that was addled by a night of heavy boozing. Jackson dropped the chair and started to walk away.

Foureyes testified that he was looking at her as though he was going to say something.

LaLiberté told jurors that it was more likely that he was going toward his large machete shaped knife that was on the kitchen counter. He had shown it to “the boys” earlier in the night.

Alphonse told police that he hadn’t seen the knife since the previous Christmas, but LaLiberté said that the knife had a presence and it’s unlikely that he didn’t know it was there or the threat it posed.

That’s when he got up and fatally stabbed Jackson.

While LaLiberté presented the act as a reflex of survival, Crown counsel David Grabavac said Alphonse made a decision to cause bodily harm that he knew had the potential to kill.

“He stabbed Jackson because he was angry—he was angry because he lost the fight, and he was stabbing in retaliation,” said Grabavac.

He said Jackson had his back turned to Alphonse and pointed out that Foureyes had called her partner away from the confrontation.

As Jackson walked away, toward his wife and baby and with his back toward Alphonse, he was stabbed three times. Grabavac said it was once, creating an S-shape wound on his back, the next time under the armpit and the third time, through his lung and through the left ventricle of his heart.

That third strike with the knife was fatal and Jackson fell to the ground as fast as he likely turned around to face his assailant.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fred Skeleton Theatre Company censored by Facebook
Next story
Surrey Board of Trade wants elections reform referendum postponed

Just Posted

First steps made for affordable housing developments in Lake Country

Council agreed to give first and second reading to a Society of Hope development

Kelowna man to be sentenced today, months after being found guilty of manslaughter

Chad Alphonse will be sentenced today.

Fred Skeleton Theatre Company censored by Facebook

The Okanagan theatre company had a poster unceremoniously removed from Facebook

Retiring farewell for Interior Health CEO

Chris Mazurkewich attends final IH board meeting

Peachlanders plan hike to camoflage rusting car

The car has been left on the Fur Brigade Trail South of Peachland

VIDEO: Police save stranded 75-year-old B.C. sturgeon

First Nations Police officers initiate river rescue

Surrey Board of Trade wants elections reform referendum postponed

Board’s members want to have more time to study impacts

Feds restarting Indigenous talks over pipeline, won’t appeal court decision

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion plans to triple capacity of the existing pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby

Aaron Pritchett lending a helping hand to youth

Country singer is performing a special concert in Penticton to raise funds for Youth Resource Centre

Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser he had called credible witness

It marked the sharpest criticism by Trump of Christine Blasey Ford since she came forward publicly with the allegation last month

Health groups warn against vaping advertising in Ontario

Advocates say many vaping products are made by tobacco companies and contain nicotine, and their flavours and packaging imitate candy

Horror difficult to erase for Indonesians as toll tops 1,400

The official death toll increased to 1,407 on Wednesday, with thousands injured and more than 70,000 displaced

One year after Weinstein, Hollywood is still soul-searching

The #MeToo movement has gone far beyond the movies, but Hollywood remains ground zero in a cultural eruption

B.C. man fighting to keep two pet cheetahs

Earl Pfeifer, who lives in Crawford Bay, set to appear before appeal board for five-day hearing

Most Read