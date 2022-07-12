Kelowna may be cracking down on idling

In April, a staff report suggested a one-minute idling control bylaw along with an education campaign

Don’t Sit Idly By is the name of the education campaign aimed at getting Kelowna drivers to reduce vehicle emissions.

In April, a staff report suggested a one-minute idling control bylaw along with a six-month public education campaign.

At Monday’s (Jul. 11) meeting council heard the campaign would be made up of two parts. Part one would delve into the behaviour of drivers around idling, and part two would use that information to craft the actual campaign using various media to encourage a change in driver behaviour.

“I think it’s a good approach and I look forward to seeing the results,” said Coun. Ryan Donn.

Staff told council that $10,000 has been set aside for a behavioural insights strategy, while funding for the education portion would need to be discussed at a later date.

“Climate change takes behaviour change,” said Coun. Loyal Wooldridge. “I think other communities will be looking at this as well.”

Coun. Charlie Hodge was not sold on the plan.

“I don’t think it will be that tremendously successful,” he said. “People driving huge trucks and leaving their cars running for 15 minutes to warm up in the morning are the problem.”

Coun. Mohini Singh had a more positive tone.

“It’s not going to change everybody. It’s a little drop in a huge bucket and I hope it will create ripples.

Council has given second and third reading to the bylaw.

If eventually approved offenders would face a $150 fine if caught idling for more than one minute. Enforcement would apply to vehicles parked in driveways, parking lots, drop-off or pickup zones, drive-thrus, and on the street.

Exceptions include emergency vehicles engaged in operational activities, armoured vehicles transporting money or valuables, vehicles forced to stand still due to traffic or an emergency, and transit vehicles loading or unloading passengers.

The proposed timeline for the bylaw would have the awareness campaign start in summer/fall this year and enforcement start in winter or spring 2023.

Read More: Kelowna council sets sights on abandoned buildings

Read More: Kelowna Airport lands $500,000 in funding for terminal expansion

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BylawsCity of KelownaClimate changeemission targetsKelowna