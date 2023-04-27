Kelowna mayor to chair community crime task force

Kelowna’s mayor will head up a Community Task Force on Crime Reduction (CTFCR).
Tom Dyas and the rest of council are expected to approve the terms of reference for the task force at their May 1 meeting.
Recommendations for member appointments will also be brought forward for council consideration, including one city councillor.
The task force will consist of 9 to 11 members representing relevant expertise and sectors.
It will be in place for 12 months, with the ability to extend, and provide quarterly updates to council.
