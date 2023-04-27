Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas. (Photo/City of Kelowna video still)

Kelowna mayor to chair community crime task force

The task force will consist of 9 to 11 members representing relevant expertise and sectors

Kelowna’s mayor will head up a Community Task Force on Crime Reduction (CTFCR).

Tom Dyas and the rest of council are expected to approve the terms of reference for the task force at their May 1 meeting.

Recommendations for member appointments will also be brought forward for council consideration, including one city councillor.

The task force will consist of 9 to 11 members representing relevant expertise and sectors.

It will be in place for 12 months, with the ability to extend, and provide quarterly updates to council.

READ MORE: Just 20 repeat offenders responsible for 3,500 Kelowna RCMP files from 2020 to 2022

