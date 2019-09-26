Kelowna mother claims teens allegedly beaten and robbed in park

Three young adults were allegedly assaulted and robbed on Tuesday night in Kelowna, according to a post made on a Kelowna Facebook group.

A concerned mother posted about the incident, claiming it happened at Davie Park in Rutland and that it is the second robbery in the park in as many nights.

According to the mother, several men and a woman carrying batons and mace, physically assaulted one of a 20-year-old woman and robbed all three victims including an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man.

“Two guys held down my step daughter’s friend so another girl could kick her in the face,” she said in the post.

“The car our kids tried getting into to get away, had the windows smashed.”

Police were apparently called right after the incident.

Capital News has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP detachment for more information.

