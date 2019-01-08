Kelowna Mounties get massive haul of drugs during Counter Attack

A 35-year-old Kelowna man is facing a number of drugs charges after Mounties allegedly found a vast array of illicit substances in his car during a routine check stop.

Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section and the RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services highway patrol officers conducted a Counter Attack check stop on, Dec. 21, 2018 shortly after 1 a.m., checking the sobriety of drivers along Springfield Road near Parkview Crescent.

An enforcement officer of the Kelowna Municipal Traffic Section stopped the driver of a grey Mercedes E350 sedan. The officer, who spotted drug paraphernalia inside the man’s car, believed that the motorist’s ability to drive in a safe manner was affected by drugs.

A search conducted incidental to the man’s arrest yielded a replica handgun, a switch blade knife and a laundry list of suspect illicit drugs including:

  • over 250 suspected Oxycodone pills;
  • over 50 suspected Dilaudid pills;
  • over 70 suspected Xanax pills;
  • over 10 suspected LSD tablets;
  • over 15 grams of suspected Cocaine;
  • over 10 grams of suspected Methamphetamine;
  • nearly 600 ml of GHB;
  • several suspected Oxazepam, Zopiclone, Dexedrine and Methylphenidate pills;

The man was issued a driving prohibition, and faces a number of potential drug related charges.

A joint effort by the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section and the RCMP Southeast District Central Okanagan Traffic Services netted a sizeable drug seizure as a result of a holiday Counter Attack sobriety check stop in Kelowna.

