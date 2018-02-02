The Imagine Kelowna visioning process by the city is wrapping up and should conclude by this spring.—Image: contributed

Kelowna moving ahead with its vision of the future

Now that its Imgine Kelowna process is nearing completion, Imagine Next is being planned

Multi-year projects to update the City of Kelowna’s Official Community Plan and the its Transportation Master Plan are ready to be launched, council will hear Monday.

Coming on the heels of the Imagine Kelowna process that is asking the public to provide input on the type of city they want to see in the future—a process slated to be completed this spring—the extensive community engagement will next be used to guide the development of city strategies and plans.

“The draft principles and goals of Imagine Kelowna will serve as the foundation to ensure a resilient future for Kelowna,” said Danielle Noble-Brandt, department manager of policy and planning.

“The OCP update will turn the community’s vision into an actionable plan that sets the direction for future growth and land-use in the “Our Kelowna as we Grow” plan over the next 25 years.

These two projects are the first to be launched under the umbrella of Imagine Next, which will harness the feedback from Imagine Kelowna and work toward implementing the community’s vision. Specific engagement opportunities will be coordinated to enhance community awareness and involvement.

“This year we have the unique opportunity to launch the city’s Transportation Master Plan known as “Our Kelowna as we Move” in conjunction with the OCP update,” said Mariah VanZerr, strategic transportation planning manager.

“Land use determines where people live, work and play, while transportation options determine how people move between those places. These two things are interconnected and by coordinating land use and transportation planning in the City of Kelowna, we can help make the Imagine Kelowna vision a reality.”

As the main component of the city’s coordinated growth approach, the OCP guides how the city grows. Aligning the OCP update with the Transportation Master Plan will ensure a coordinated approach to land-use and transportation planning. But the city can’t do it alone.

“We hope residents will stay involved and have their say on the projects that will bring Imagine Kelowna to life,” said Noble-Brandt. “A successful community can’t be built by local government, organizations and individuals working on their own. We have to do it as a community, and reaffirm our commitment to a future city that is attractive and evokes pride, passion and a sense of belonging and hope for future generations.”

