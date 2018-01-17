Credit: Contributed

Kelowna NDP candidate ready for byelection

B.C. NDP candidate Shelley Cook will be running in the byelection

Shelley Cook says she is ready to work for Kelowna West.

A byelection has been called and BC NDP candidate Shelley Cook is running in the election.

“For too long, the BC Liberals took Kelowna West for granted. The BC NDP is doing great work to make life more affordable, improve the services people rely on and keep communities and families safe. I’m proud to stand with John Horgan and the BC NDP and I’m ready to work hard for the people of the great riding of Kelowna West,” she said.

A third-generation Okanagan resident, Cook has worked extensively with community groups and local government on issues that matter to the people of West Kelowna, including housing, affordability and tackling the overdose crisis, according to an NDP press release.

She chaired the City of Kelowna’s Housing Committee and, while serving as the executive director of the local John Howard Society, was responsible for developing close to 100 units of housing in Kelowna.

“The people of Kelowna West deserve a committed representative like Shelley Cook,” said BC NDP leader John Horgan.

Shelley Cook will officially open her campaign office on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. Further information is available on her website.

This by-election was triggered when former BC Liberal leader Christy Clark resigned her seat Aug. 4 after losing a confidence vote. Election Day will be on Feb. 14.

