Kelowna park washrooms and facilities to open

With the spring weather, the city will be opening public washrooms April 14

Parks and city washrooms are opening soon in Kelowna.

Spring may be off to a slow start weather-wise but City of West Kelowna crews haven’t let the cool temperatures and rain put a damper on their efforts to get parks, trails and sports fields ready for the warmer temperatures and sunny days ahead, according to a city news release.

Most parks, trails, sports fields and washroom facilities will be open by Saturday, April 14 with the exception of the Kids Care Spray Park in Westbank Centre Park and the adjacent washroom facilities, which will remain closed for a few more weeks until the weather warms up. Rotary Trails Park, in the Gellatly Bay area, also remains closed until the spring freshet ends.

Please note, in the event of heavy and persistent rainfall, the City of West Kelowna may have to temporarily close some fields again to prevent turf damage, said the news release.

