Kelowna parks wind down for the winter

As cooler temperatures settle, the City of Kelowna’s parks and amenities are starting to slow down for the Winter.
The gates to Kasugai Gardens will close on Halloween night and reopen in the spring.
Washrooms and fountains in most parks across the city will be closed as of Friday, Oct. 15. Water shutoffs are necessary to prevent pipes from freezing during the coldest months of the year.
Washrooms will remain open at Stuart Park, Gerstmar Park, Boyce-Gyro Park, Rowcliffe Park and City Park, as will the Queensway Transit Exchange washroom.
@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.