Kelowna PetSmart evacuated due to ‘glowing red transformer’

Fire crews evacuated a Kelowna PetSmart on Sunday afternoon after a glowing red transformer was spotted inside the building.
Firefighters quickly turned off power to the transformer upon their arrival at 2024 Harvey Avenue just after 4 p.m.
The Kelowna Fire Department and FortisBC crews remain on scene.
The Capital News has reached out to the Kelowna Fire Department for more information.
