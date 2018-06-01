Ping pong is one of a variety of sports events that make up the 55+ BC Seniors Games, being hosted by Kelowna in September 2019. Photo: Contributed

Kelowna planning for 2019 B.C. Seniors Games begins

Organizing committee held inaugural meeting May 28

The first official meeting of Kelowna’s host society board and the B.C. Seniors Games Society took place on May 28.

Discussion centred around the history of the 55+ BC Games and the planning process to prepare for Kelowna hosting the event in September 2019.

Over the next months, the host society board directors will work to fill the directorate committee positions to oversee the planning efforts required to organize and stage the events.

Related: Vernon hosts 2017 Seniors Games

The 32nd annual Kelowna Games is anticipated to draw more than 3,700 competitors in the multi-sport event taking place Sept. 10 to 14 next year with the support of 1,500 volunteers.

“The city values and supports residents in having an active and vibrant lifestyle; whether that’s through events, programs or out in our stunning four-season playground,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran.

“We are excited to host an event geared towards the 55 plus community that helps to further our priority of having a healthy, safe, active and inclusive city.”

Serving on the organizing committee are:

• President – David Graham

• Vice President/Administration – Hugh Gloster

• Administration – Keith Grayston

• Ceremonies – Lesley Spiegel

• Promotions – Valaura Vedan

• Registration & Results – Ron Forbes

• Friends of the Games – Willy Kovacic

• Sport – Lesley Driscoll

• Security/Transportation – Don Backmeyer

• Protocol – Tom Dyas/Dan Rogers

• Medical – Mark Fromberg

• Special Events – Renata Mills

For more information on how to volunteer for the 55+ BC Games, visit www.55plusbcgames.org.

