Police were seen with their guns drawn outside the home

Police surrounded a home on Highway 97 and Richter, Wednesday afternoon.

According to witnesses, officers had their guns drawn and the canine unit at the scene.

The incident started just before 3 p.m. and police were seen leaving the home about 3:20 p.m.

More to come.

