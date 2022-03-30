Kelowna Pride unveils new board of directors

The Kelowna Pride Society (KPS) has elected its board of directors for 2022-2023.

“This year’s board of directors represents a number of new and returning people who are volunteering their time to serve on our board and make a difference in our community,” said Fahmy Baharuddin, president of KPS. “The Kelowna Pride Society is excited that we continue to see an incredible number of people with diverse backgrounds and life experiences who want to volunteer with KPS to help share our vision and make Kelowna the vibrant and accepting community it is.”

Board members were elected at the KPS annual general meeting on December 6, 2021. Since their election, the board has been working on planning for this year’s Kelowna Pride Week.

“With the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions across British Columbia, the Kelowna Pride Society is excited to be able to offer the full Kelowna Pride Week experience to residents in the Okanagan and visitors from across North America,” said Adam Wilson, director of communications. “We will be sharing details about 2022 Pride Week’s theme and dates shortly and look forward to seeing everyone come together to celebrate Pride in 2022.”

Kelowna Pride Society 2022-2023 Board of Directors:

Fahmy Baharuddin (he/him) – President

Stacey Squires (she/her) – Vice-President, Internal

Bobby Bissessar (he/him) – Vice-President, External

Adam Wilson (he/him) – Director of Communications

Davina Kula (they/she) – Director of Education and Youth Initiatives

Allison Staten (she/her) – Director of Events

Nicole Hillston (she/her) – Director of Partnerships

Muqaddar Ahmed (he/him) – Treasurer

Darrien McWatters (she/her) – Director of Transgender Involvement

Maria Wuschke (she/her/they/them) – Secretary

Claire House (they/them) – Director at Large

The KPS plans on hosting Kelowna Pride Week 2022 in person this summer. More information can be found on the KPSwebsite.

