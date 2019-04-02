Kelowna RCMP arrest 95 people after year long investigation

The Downtown Enforcement Unit’s investigation went from April 2018 to March 2019

A year long endeavour from the Kelowna RCMP has resulted in 95 arrests.

A total of 172 charges were approved by the Crown against the 95 people who were charged against the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The Kelowna RCMP Downtown Enforcement Unit investigated and tackled drug trafficking offences in Kelowna over the past year, a project that required more than 20 officers focusing efforts on reducing downtown crime specifically.

“Investigations such as these require our officers to be flexible, tenacious and committed in order to be successful and I believe our officers were just that,” says Cpl. Meghan Foster of the Kelowna RCMP. “The number of charges approved by Crown Counsel are a clear reflection of our officers’ determination to serve their community.”

All 172 offences occurred in downtown Kelowna.

