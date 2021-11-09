Kelowna RCMP asking public for information about armed robbery

A man and woman entered a cannabis store and demanded money from an employee

Kelowna RCMP is appealing to the public for more information about an armed robbery involving a firearm.

At 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, a man and woman entered a cannabis store on Lawrence Avenue and demanded money from an employee. The pair threatened the employee with a firearm and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and store merchandise, according to a RCMP press release.

Mounties and police dogs searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects. Nobody was physically injured during this incident.

The male suspect is described as a tall white man with a muscular build. He was wearing a dark grey Under Armour hoodie with black overalls, black gloves and a half-face mask with a skull design.

The female suspect is described as a white woman of average height, small build, wearing an orange or faded red Lululemon hoodie with light blue jeans. She had shoulder-length frizzy red hair and black-framed glasses. She was wearing black gloves and a light-coloured half-mask.

“Investigators believe this was a targeted robbery and encourage other cannabis stores to be vigilant in their security measures and to report any suspicious activity to their local RCMP detachment,” wrote Cpl. Tammy Lobb in a press release.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the Kelowna RCMP Robbery Unit. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the unit at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Rumours of lunch-hour fight at Kelowna high school prompt hold and secure

@paulatr12

paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.



CrimeKelowna