Kelowna RCMP catch hit-and-run suspect

The 32-year-old remains in custody and faces charges

An alleged impaired driver who reportedly fled the scene of a collision with another vehicle, Monday night, was tracked down and arrested by Kelowna RCMP that found his damaged and abandoned vehicle.

On May 8 at 9:07 p.m., RCMP received information that a black Mitsubishi Outlander was being driven in an erratic and extremely dangerous manner in the downtown core of Kelowna. Independent witnesses told police that the driver of the vehicle was seen driving down the middle of the road, travelling at varying speeds in excess of the speed limit and passing other motorists in both a reckless and dangerous manner, said the Kelowna RCMP in a news release.

A short time later, police were updated that the same suspect vehicle had collided with a Ford Escape in the intersection of Gordon Drive and Raymar Road in Kelowna’s Lower Mission. The suspect driver failed to remain at the scene of that collision and immediately departed the area in his damaged vehicle, which was later spotted abandoned on Sutherland Avenue near Lindahl Street.

“Thanks to additional witnesses, RCMP investigators identified their suspect as a 32-year-old Kelowna man on parole,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Our officers tracked his movements to a residence on a nearby residential street, where he was taken into police custody without further incident.”

He faces several potential criminal charges and remains in custody at this time.

The police investigation remains ongoing at this time. RCMP are interested in hearing from anyone who may have witnessed the suspect vehicle being driven at any point between approximately 9 to 9:30 p.m. Or if you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.


