Kelowna RCMP celebrated veteran officer Sydney Bennett Pratt’s 100th birthday on April 22, 2020. (Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP celebrate former officer’s 100th birthday

RCMP veteran Sydney Bennett Pratt joined the centenarian club on April 22

What to some may have looked like a large RCMP presence at a seniors’ home was nothing more than a birthday celebration for a former officer.

A 100th birthday, to be exact.

RCMP veteran Sydney Bennett Pratt celebrated his welcoming to the centenarian club in style, with several Kelowna RCMP members donning the Red Serge in honour of the longtime officer.

