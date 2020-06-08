(Black Press Media files)

Kelowna RCMP investigate reported Nazi salute at Black Lives Matter protest

A truck drove by the gathering and a passenger put his hand out of the window in what witnesses described as a Nazi salute

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating after reports of a vehicle passenger giving the Nazi salute on Friday, June 5.

The incident happened during the Black Lives Matter protest on Friday afternoon. While protesters were gathered in Stuart Park, a white Ford F350 drove by the gathering and a passenger in the vehicle put his hand out of the window in what witnesses described as a Nazi salute.

An investigation into the alleged act of racism is ongoing and there have been no arrests to date.

Anyone with any information about this incident can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

racism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
June snowstorm slams Okanagan Connector
Next story
Amid anti-racism protests, Trudeau promises to push police body cameras with premiers

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP investigate reported Nazi salute at Black Lives Matter protest

A truck drove by the gathering and a passenger put his hand out of the window in what witnesses described as a Nazi salute

West Kelowna motorcycle crash sends one to hospital

The collision occurred around 9:15 a.m. at Daimler Drive and Old Okanagan Highway

Lake Country filmmakers take home Best Documentary Program award

‘To the Worlds’ follows a women’s figure skating team from Lake Country

Two vehicles slide off embankment on connector between Merritt and Kelowna

The incident occurred in the afternoon of June 7

Morning Start: The Black Panthers’ central guiding principle was an “undying love for the people”

Your morning start for Monday, June 8, 2020

June snowstorm slams Okanagan Connector

Ice and hail has cars slipping and sliding on Highway 97C

Sudden death of mountain biker in Penticton prompts investigation

Criminality in death of 58-year-old man not suspected by RCMP

Big old trees almost gone forever in B.C., scientists warn

Less mammoth old-growth trees remain than you imagine

Canada West cancels fall sports due to COVID-19

B.C. student athletes at seven universities impacted by cancellation, more cancellations possible

North Okanagan hotel, homes and vehicles vandalized

Weekend spree saw ‘kids’ with spray paint hit Alexis Park area

Amid anti-racism protests, Trudeau promises to push police body cameras with premiers

Prime minister said everyone should feel safe calling the police

B.C.’s minimum wage bump won’t alleviate housing or COVID-19 pressures: advocates

Of those earning minimum wage across Canada, 60 per cent are women

Ministers concerned by brutality claims during Indigenous chief’s arrest

Athabasca Chipewyan Chief Allan Adam said he was the victim of police brutality

Survivors who missed out on polio vaccine hope for breakthrough against COVID-19

An estimated 11,000 people in Canada were left paralyzed by polio between 1949 and 1954

Most Read