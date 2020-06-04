Kelowna RCMP investigate woman’s sudden death

Criminality is not suspected at this time, according to RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating the sudden death of a Kelowna woman in her 30s.

On the morning of Tuesday, June 2, officers were called to the 300-block of Francis Avenue for a report of a deceased woman. Investigators with both the RCMP and the BC Coroners Service attended to examine the scene.

“At this time, criminality is not thought to be a factor in this death,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means she came to her death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming identity.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP Supt. Mundle transferred to Southeast District

READ MORE: Top cop calls video of Kelowna Mountie striking suspect ‘concerning’

RCMP

