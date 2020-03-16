Kelowna RCMP locate missing 20-year-old Rilyeh Joseph

The Kelowna RCMP thank those that assisted in the investigation. (Contributed)

The Kelowna RCMP have located missing 20-year-old Kelowna resident Rilyeh Joseph.

Before being found safe and sound Joseph had last been seen the area of Spall Road and Harvey Avenue at about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

