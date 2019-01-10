Kelowna RCMP look for owner of abandoned sailboat

RCMP release images in hopes of tracking down the proper owner of a sailboat discovered adrift on the waters of Okanagan Lake.

On Jan. 8 at nearly 4 p.m., RCMP were called upon to assist the Kelowna Fire Department who responded to a report of a sail boat that had crashed into the dock of a property located in the 800 block of Manhattan Drive in Kelowna.

Police and fire crews worked together to remove the partially wedged sailboat from underneath the dock. Investigators searched the vessel and have been unable to locate anything onboard that would aid them in identifying a proper owner.

The older 24-foot vessel, is described as a white, with red and yellow pin striping and a dark blue hull.

Anyone with any information that may assist police in establishing the rightful owner of the boat is asked to contact Const. Calyton McColl of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

