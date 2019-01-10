Kelowna RCMP look for owner of abandoned sailboat

The boat crashed into a dock on Manhattan Drive

RCMP release images in hopes of tracking down the proper owner of a sailboat discovered adrift on the waters of Okanagan Lake.

On Jan. 8 at nearly 4 p.m., RCMP were called upon to assist the Kelowna Fire Department who responded to a report of a sail boat that had crashed into the dock of a property located in the 800 block of Manhattan Drive in Kelowna.

READ ALSO: Wet’suwet’en strike tentative deal with RCMP allowing access to protect camp

Police and fire crews worked together to remove the partially wedged sailboat from underneath the dock. Investigators searched the vessel and have been unable to locate anything onboard that would aid them in identifying a proper owner.

The older 24-foot vessel, is described as a white, with red and yellow pin striping and a dark blue hull.

Anyone with any information that may assist police in establishing the rightful owner of the boat is asked to contact Const. Calyton McColl of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Freeland says Venezuela’s Maduro is now a dictator after illegitimate win
Next story
Chicken Run: Birds on the loose in B.C.

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP look for owner of abandoned sailboat

The boat crashed into a dock on Manhattan Drive

Okanagan College Water Engineering graduate makes a splash with local municipality

Scott Brost now works for the City of West Kelowna

Get ready to Dine Around the Okanagan

Dine Around 2019 kicks off Jan. 16 at participating restaurants from Lake Country to Osoyoos

Kelowna councillor recovering at home after brush with death

Charlie Hodge says when he was admitted to hospital last week, he didn’t know if he would survive

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra celebrates Mozart

Amadeus will be performed in Kelowna Jan. 25

Mental health video marks two years since death of B.C. bull rider Ty Pozzobon

‘It’s OK to say I’m not OK’

South Okanagan city listed as one of North America’s must-visit hockey towns

Expedia lists Penticton among 22 other cities

Chicken Run: Birds on the loose in B.C.

Vancouver Island fire department, RCMP corral more than 20 unruly birds

Former estate of Nickelback frontman is most expensive home in Abbotsford

Chad Kroeger’s old home was sold for $8.25 million in 2017, but assessed at $5.67 million last year

Health Canada to educate teens on health risks of vaping

Officials have long cautioned that nicotine poses an elevated risk to youth

Mate asleep while on watch in B.C. tug incident, TSB report says

The Ocean Monarch touched bottom while towing a barge loaded with cement south of Kitimat

Crown seeks to remove B.C. child killer’s right to escorted outings

Allan Schoenborn was found not criminally responsible for the killing of his three kids in Merritt in 2008

LETTER: Andrew Wilkinson says B.C. minister’s pipeline protest visit a bridge too far

Premier John Horgan should remove Doug Donaldson from cabinet, opposition leader says

New dog greeter spreading smiles at prestigious B.C. hotel

Trained as a guide dog, Winston was ‘too friendly’ for official service

Most Read