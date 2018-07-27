-Image: Contributed

Kelowna RCMP look for witnesses after assualt

The assault near the corner of Queensway Avenue and Pandosy Street, Saturday night

Kelowna RCMP are investigating an assault that occurred last Saturday night and they are now calling for any additional witnesses to come forward to speak with investigators.

On Saturday July 21 Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of an assault near the corner of Queensway Avenue and Pandosy Street, in downtown Kelowna. One man was found unresponsive and was being tended to by civilians and Security Officers, until the BC Ambulance Service arrived and transported him to the hospital for emergency medical treatment of his injuries. The victim suffered serious injuries as a result of being hit in the head with a longboard.

Some witnesses remained in the area and spoke with police investigators. It’s believed that several other witnesses, who may have also filmed the altercation left the scene prior to speaking with police. “These are the people that we are hoping will contact investigators and allow their cell phone footage to be viewed,” Cpl. Tania Carroll said. “Our investigators are interested in gathering all available evidence and would like to encourage any and all additional witnesses to come forward to police.”

Extensive patrols were made throughout the downtown area, however the suspect was not located or identified. The Kelowna RCMP have obtained some surveillance footage from the area and are hopeful that he will be identified. The suspect is described as a male, wearing a red baseball cap with a white coloured graphic, black pants with diagonal white stripes around the front right ankle and white fabric on the inner thighs, a dark coloured t-shirt with a white graphic at the chest level and across the back and what appears to be a long sleeved shirt or sweat shirt tied around his waist.

Investigators are also interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen this male at any other time that day to assist with identifying him.

