Kelowna RCMP are looking to identify this woman wanted for alleged assault. (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP are looking to identify this woman wanted for alleged assault. (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP looking for woman wanted for alleged assault at Steve-O show

The incident took place Oct. 28, 2022

Kelowna RCMP are searching for a woman involved in the alleged assault at a Steve-O show on Oct. 28, 2022.

The event at the Kelowna Community Theatre was interrupted when a couple was asked to lower their voices during the performance.

Two men began fighting and a woman was then caught on camera punching two other females causing non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who has video of the altercation or recognizes the woman involved is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: Police investigate fight at Steve-o show in Kelowna

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Majority of survey respondents vote to end seasonal time change in N.W.T.
Next story
Lake Country RCMP searching for suspect in bike theft

Just Posted

Kelowna City Hall. (File photo)
YLW received the lion’s share at $22 million

Changes are also coming to the city’s public hearing process. (Black Press file photo)
Transparency on tap for Kelowna council

Lake Country RCMP are looking to identify this man, a suspect in multiple Lake Country crimes. (Crime Stoppers)
Lake Country RCMP searching for suspect in bike theft

Kelowna RCMP are looking to identify this woman wanted for alleged assault. (Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP looking for woman wanted for alleged assault at Steve-O show