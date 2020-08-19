Insp. Kara Triance will be promoted to superintendent of the Kelowna RCMP this fall. (Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP name new top cop

Insp. Kara Triance will be promoted to superintendent this fall

The Kelowna RCMP has named its new top cop.

Insp. Kara Triance will be promoted to superintendent this fall, assuming her duties as the Kelowna Detachment Commander for the Regional District of the Central Okanagan which includes Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country.

Triance has been with the RCMP since 2000, after studying sociology and criminology at UBC. Her first assignment saw her serve five years in Richmond.

She also served in Bella Bella and on the central coast of B.C., in Vernon/North Okanagan including Armstrong and Falkland and with the Federal Border Integrity Shiprider program in Victoria. Most recently, Triance served as the first female officer in charge of the Sea to Sky detachment, since November 2016.

According to chief superintendent Brad Haugli, South East District commander Insp. Triance has policed Indigenous communities, large and small municipalities, rural and isolated communities, as well as international waters.

Triance is the co-chair of the B.C. Association of Chiefs of Police (BCACP), Diversity and Inclusion Committee and serves on the executive board for the B.C. Women in Law Enforcement (BCWLE) Association.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said the city is pleased with Triance’s appointment, believing her to be the right person to help the city move through the social change it is experiencing.

“Crime reduction requires a collaborative approach and her willingness to work with diverse groups across all areas of our community will help bring about positive change,” said Basran.

Born and raised in Kelowna, Triance is looking forward to returning home, where she will share her policing knowledge and experience through employee and community engagement.

“I am honoured to have been selected to serve as the next officer in charge of Kelowna RCMP Detachment.I have great expectations for accountability and excellence in delivering policing services,” said Triance.

Triance takes the position over from Supt. Brent Mundle, who will be transferred to a position with the South East District management team.

