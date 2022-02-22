RCMP on scene of Tomby Court. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)

Man taken into custody following Kelowna RCMP incident

Local RCMP say there is a “heavy police presence” in the area

A heavy police presence converged on Tomby Court on the morning of Feb. 22.

Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of an incident at a residence in the 600-block at approximately 11:45 a.m.

The detachment is asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.

There are reports of officers in the area with their guns drawn and a man is said to have created a barricade in a home. A Capital News reporter on scene reports that flash bangs were deployed by the RCMP, and a man is now in custody.

More information on the incident is to be released as it becomes available.

