UPDATE: Kelowna RCMP investigating a Springfield Road home

The officers have been at the home all morning

RCMP at home on Springfield. Twila Amato, Black Press Media. RCMP at home on Springfield. Twila Amato, Black Press Media.

UPDATE: 2:38 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP are releasing few details as to why officers surrounded a home in the 3000 block of Springfield Road.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy stated the community safety unit is conducting an investigation at the residence.

“At this time I do not have any further information to provide. Public safety is not a concern,” she said.

According to witnesses the RCMP canine unit was also brought to the home.

More details could be released once the investigation is complete.

————-

RCMP and Kelowna bylaw officers surrounded a home on Springfield Road, Thursday morning.

It’s unclear what the officers were at the home for, but several police vehicles were on scene for a couple of hours.

The home is located near the intersection with Neptune Road.

More to come.

READ MORE: Two individuals with COVID-19 traced to District on Bernard in Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP