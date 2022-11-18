Kelowna RCMP pulled over someone every six minutes in a two-hour span in a distracted driving blitz. (File photo)

Kelowna RCMP pulled over someone every six minutes in a two-hour span in a distracted driving blitz. (File photo)

Kelowna RCMP pull over 30 people in two-hour span in distracted driving blitz

A distracting driving ticket results in a $368 fine and four points added to your license

In a recent distracting driving check, the Kelowna RCMP gave out tickets every six minutes in a two-hour span.

On Thursday, Nov. 17, the Kelowna RCMP conducted a distracted driving blitz for two hours within a school zone in the 600-block of Raymer Avenue. In the two-hour time frame, the RCMP gave out 20 distracted driving tickets.

Another ten were pulled over, but were let off with a warning because the RCMP couldn’t keep up with everyone they were forced to pull over.

“Considering this location was inside a school zone and the roads being icy, these numbers are very concerning to all of us,” said Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer Cst. Mike Della-Paolera.

Receiving a distracting driving ticket results in a $368 fine and adds four points to your driving record.

Every year, approximately 76 die as a result of a distracting driving incident. More than 25 per cent of vehicle crash deaths in B.C. are due to distracted driving.

READ MORE: Terminal expansion costs at Kelowna Airport soar due to COVID and inflation

READ MORE: More shots fired, vehicle burned in Merritt

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

distracted drivingKelownaOkanaganRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Extreme weather shelters in Penticton will open when temperatures hit at least -7 C
Next story
UBCO students rent affordable units at senior’s residence in exchange for fun

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP pulled over someone every six minutes in a two-hour span in a distracted driving blitz. (File photo)
Kelowna RCMP pull over 30 people in two-hour span in distracted driving blitz

Former B.C. health-care workers have taken the province to court over vaccine mandates. (File photo)
Interior Health top doc says mask mandate not needed – yet

Screenshot of Crystal Waters Rd and Highway 97 from the video presentation made by the Highway 97 Safe Traffic Flow Working Group to Lake Country council on Nov. 16, 2022. (Screenshot/Highway 97 Safe Traffic Flow Working Group)
10 years later, Lake Country residents still concerned with Crystal Waters Road safety

Michael Marshall, 25, UBCO physics student living at the Vinyards. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
UBCO students rent affordable units at senior’s residence in exchange for fun