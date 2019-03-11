Atlas, a one and a half year old golden retriever was lured from his back yard March 8 photo: Facebook

Kelowna RCMP release security footage of stolen golden retriever from yard

RCMP are asking the public to help identify the woman in the video running with Atlas

Kelowna RCMP have released video surveillance video of the theft of Atlas, the 18-month-old golden retriever that was taken from a back yard in the Mission area.

RCMP received a report of a dog that was stolen from a fenced yard of a residence located in the 2400 block of Taylor Crescent in Kelowna on March 9.

Police were told that at approximately 7:34 p.m., the female suspect seemingly opened a gate to the property and called the Golden Retriever out of the yard. The dog named Atlas then followed the woman, who ran on foot towards Birch Avenue.

The female suspect has been described to investigators as Caucasian, with blonde hair, seen wearing a dark coloured jacket, a dark pair of pants and a white toque at the time of the alleged theft. She was reportedly associated to a white sports utility vehicle or SUV.

“RCMP are taking the matter seriously,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

“Police have followed up on some investigative leads, as they continue their efforts to identify the woman in the video and ultimately locate Atlas.”

“At this time there are some indications that the theft may have been targeted, however police will continue to treat the incident as random until that can be confirmed,” said O’Donaghey. “At this time there are no other similar reports that we are aware of.”

Anyone with any information on the identity of the woman, or knows the present location of Atlas, is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and quote file number 2019-12609. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

