School zones will be in effect every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a posted speed limit of 30 km/h. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)

Kelowna RCMP reminds motorists to pay attention to school zones

School zones will be in effect every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a posted speed limit of 30 km/h.

Kelowna RCMP reminds motorists to be mindful of school zones ahead of back to school tomorrow (Sept. 7).

School zones will be in effect every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a posted speed limit of 30 km/h Monday to Friday, unless otherwise posted. Slow down and watch for pedestrians, said the RCMP.

Parents and students are urged to pay attention to their surroundings and plan a safe route to school.

“We will be out in our school zones ensuring our drivers are slowing down and driving safely,” said Sgt. Mark Booth. “Our goal is to remind drivers to slow down and stay extra vigilant at this time of year.

READ MORE: Okanagan College to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at multiple campuses

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

backtoschoolCity of West KelownaKelownaLake Country

Previous story
West Kelowna residential waste and recycling centre expands hours for wildfire-impacted residents

Just Posted

School zones will be in effect every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a posted speed limit of 30 km/h. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
Kelowna RCMP reminds motorists to pay attention to school zones

Wildland firefighter Ty Feldinger works on steep terrain to put out hot spots remaining from a controlled burn the B.C. Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
West Kelowna residential waste and recycling centre expands hours for wildfire-impacted residents

Some of Canada’s Armed Forces personnel (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)
Canadian Armed Forces end wildfire deployment in B.C.

Okanagan College, Vernon campus. (Vernon Morning Star/Brendan Shykora)
Okanagan College to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at multiple campuses