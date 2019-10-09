Kelowna RCMP search for hit and run suspect from summer accident

Emergency responders assist a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

The investigation of a hit and run over the summer is still ongoing by the Kelowna RCMP.

On Aug. 17 at around 6:40 p.m. a pedestrian was found with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Bernard Avenue near Lakeview Street. The victim was taken to hospital and later released from hospital.

Bernard Ave blocked off near Highland Road due to a pedestrian struck. Witnesses said it may have been a hit and run. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/USUWUbsMhC — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) August 18, 2019

The RCMP traffic section has taken over the investigation and is asking the public to help identify the suspected vehicle.

“The vehicle involved was described to be an older model grey Ford Focus sedan and was last seen driving eastbound up Bernard Avenue,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster of the Kelowna RCMP.

“The front bumper, hood and windshield were noticeably damaged as a result of the collision.”

People with any information are urged to contact the RCMP at 250-762-3300 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

