Kelowna RCMP search for owner of crossbow

Police are now looking for the rightful owner, of what they believe to be an expensive crossbow, after a suspicious set of circumstances led to police to seize what they believe to be stolen property in late July.

On July 29 at approximately 5:30 p.m., RCMP was dispatched to a found property report in the 3000 block of Pandosy Street. A member of the public witnessed an individual stash a weapon inside a boat on a construction site before leaving the area.

Related: RCMP probe suspicious death after body found along Highway 1

“RCMP attended and recovered the crossbow, ensuring the potentially dangerous weapon did not fall into the wrong hands,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Investigators have been unable to return the likely stolen crossbow to its rightful owner, and are now turning to the media for assistance.”

Related: Man arrested following 5-hour standoff with B.C. RCMP

If you have recently had your crossbow stolen, and believe you are the rightful owner of this item, you are asked to contact Const. Sheldon Burch of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, and provide proof of ownership.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.