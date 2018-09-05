Sydney Morton photo

Kelowna RCMP search residence

Kelowna RCMP carried out a search warrant allegedly linked to Abbotsford

Police presence on Bernard Avenue was a part of a search warrant at a residence on the 1200 block.

RCMP worked alongside specially trained officers of the RCMP South East District Emergency Response Team to support major crime detectives of the Abbotsford Police Department with the execution of a search warrant at a residence located in the 1200 block of Bernard Avenue.

“The Kelowna RCMP are continuing to support the Abbotsford Police Department in a robbery investigation,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a press release. “Kelowna RCMP would like affirm that there is no risk to the general public. RCMP will continue to secure the scene until the warrant has been fully executed.”

Kelowna RCMP search residence

