Kelowna RCMP searchng for attempted robbery suspect

The incident happened in the 800-block of Rutland Road North

The Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an attempted robbery.

Police said that on Feb. 18, at around 8 p.m., a man went into a convenience store along the 800-block of Rutland Road North.

He allegedly brandished what seemed like bear spray and demanded money from the employee.

Then he fled the store without taking anything after the employee called out to another worker at the back of the store.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in this attempted robbery,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian

with a thin build

6’3” in height

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, a blue bandana with a white pattern, and a pink and brown backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

