William Clarke Wallace, an 88-year-old Kelowna resident, has gone missing and the Kelowna RCMP are concerned for his well-being. Those with information about his whereabouts are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Photo submitted

Kelowna RCMP seek assistance in locating missing 88-year-old resident

William Clarke Wallace was last seen at a gas station at approximately 5 a.m. on March 30

The Kelowna RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in located 88-year-old Kelowna resident William Clarke Wallace.

According to a release from the RCMP, “Wallace unexpectedly departed his Kelowna residence March 29 at approximately 3 p.m. and was last seen on video surveillance at approximately 5 a.m. March 30 getting gas.” The release states that RCMP are concerned he may be confused or disoriented.

Video surveillance footage of William Clarke Wallace filling up his car at approximately 5 a.m. on March 30. Wallace has not been seen since and Kelowna RCMP are concerned for his well-being. Photo submitted

“Wallace was last seen wearing a dark green shirt, dark pants but might have a bright blue ski jacket with him,” states the release. “Wallace’s vehicle is a blue 2011 Toyota Rav 4 with B.C. licence plate 301TDL.”

Wallace is described as Caucasian, 5 ft 8 inches with white hair and hazel eyes. He’s described as 145 pounds and having partial hearing loss. Anyone with information as William Wallace’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

