Kelowna RCMP seek suspects in Springfield Road gas station robberies

Suspects in from two robberies at the Shell station on Springfield Road in Kelowna. (RCMP photo)

Kelowna RCMP are appealing to the public to help identify suspects involved in a robbery of a gas station on Springfield Road.

The Shell gas station at Springfield and Benvoulin was robbed twice in a week.

The first incident occurred on Nov. 15 at around 1:08 am. Two male suspects entered the store and threatened an employee with a pipe. In the second incident, one male and one female entered the gas station and threatened an employee with a knife and robbed the store while the female suspect stood watch.

RCMP are investigating a possible connection between the robberies.

In both incidents, the suspects fled the store on foot toward Cooper Road with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise.

The male suspect involved in the robbery on November 22, is described as follows:

• Caucasian man

• 20-30 years of age

• Approximately 6 feet tall

• Average build

• Grey hoodie

• Dark pants

• Gloves

• Black toque

• Blue medical mask

The female suspect involved in the robbery on November 22, is described as follows:

• 20-30 years of age

• Medium build

• Blue jeans

• Long, black down-style jacket with fur trim around hood

• Red shoes

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identity is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP or phone Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

