Kelowna RCMP seek witness of Harley crash on Harvey Ave.

The collision occurred on Aug. 3 and both passengers of the motorcycle suffered severe injuries

The Kelowna RCMP are seeking witnesses and dash camera footage of an August 3, collision on Harvey Avenue near Kirschner Road.

The incident between a motorcycle and a car occurred at approximately 1:30p.m.

A 2020 Harley Davidson MC, was travelling westbound on Harvey Ave and collided (Tbone) with the rear passenger door of a 2005 Grey Volkswagen Jetta, reports the RCMP.

Both passengers of the motorcycle were launched off the bike and suffered significant injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dash camera video are being asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300.

