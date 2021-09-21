Kelowna RCMP seeking witnesses following fatal collision on Highway 97 in Lake Country

Kelowna RCMP is looking for witnesses as they investigate the cause of a fatal four-vehicle collision on Highway 97 in Lake Country.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, Mounties responded to reports of a serious crash on Highway 97 North near Ellison Lake. A green Chevrolet SUV heading southbound crossed the centerline, striking a black Dodge pickup in the northbound lanes. A grey Acura car and an orange Toyota pickup were also involved in the collision.

According to Mounties, the passenger of the SUV, a 30-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene and the 36-year-old man, the driver, was transported to hospital by paramedics with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. All four vehicles were significantly damaged and towed from the scene.

“Fortunately, the occupants of the other three vehicles did not sustain serious injuries in this collision. We offer our condolences to the friends and family of the deceased,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

The collision resulted in Highway 97 near Beaver Lake Road being closed for several hours. The Kelowna RCMP Traffic Service Unit is now working to determine the cause of the crash, while the BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the death.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam or surveillance video, or has any information, to come forward and speak with us,” said Noseworthy.

CLEAR – #BCHwy97 vehicle incident near Beaver Lake Road has now cleared and the road is fully OPEN.#LakeCountry — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 21, 2021

No charges have been laid at this time, and due to the privacy of the deceased, no further details will be released.

Anyone with any information on the collision is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-762-3300.

