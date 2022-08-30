The Kelowna RCMP detachment is currently facing a 20 per cent staffing gap. (File photo)

Kelowna RCMP want to keep prolific thief off the streets

The man was arrested again this morning

A prolific offender was arrested and Kelowna RCMP would like to see him held in custody until trial.

In the early morning of Aug. 30, police spotted a man that they were familiar with. The man is known to be implicated in several break and enters of local businesses.

When officers confronted the man he attempted to avoid arrest and provided them with a false name.

Officers knew his true identity and the male was arrested. He is currently facing two charges of break and enter, attempted theft and theft of a security camera.

“The Kelowna RCMP dedicated many hours of investigation in order to remove this person from the streets of Kelowna and protect our community. The Kelowna RCMP would like to see him held in custody until trial,” said Sergeant Desmond Kiehlbauch, Acting Investigative Services Officer for the Kelowna RCMP.

The accused has previously been charged with various failures to comply with probation conditions.

In mid 2020 to early 2021 he committed nine break and enters in Kelowna and West Kelowna. Businesses are his typical target, reports RCMP.

He was sentenced in May 2021 and appears to have served over a year in custody.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

