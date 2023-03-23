Catalytic converter thefts are becoming more popular across B.C. (Kelowna RCMP/File)

Almost 80 catalytic converters stolen in Central Okanagan so far this year: RCMP

Kelowna police warn about theft increase

There has been an increase in people snatching catalytic converters across B.C., warns the Kelowna RCMP.

To crack down on the thefts, police are asking anyone that has video surveillance of a catalytic robbery, to contact their local law enforcement.

A catalytic converter converts a vehicle’s harmful exhaust pollutants into less harmful emissions. The converters are a hot commodity because of the valuable metals that can be melted down and recycled that go into their fabrication.

Since Jan. 1, there have been 78 reported catalytic converter thefts between Lake Country and Peachland.

The Kelowna RCMP relies on “vigilant community members,” to help them combat crime in communities, said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

“Surveillance footage is an immensely helpful resource that we lean on for identifying suspects and their patterns that can lead to an arrest. If a thief knows they’re being recorded and the whole neighbourhood is on the lookout, they’ll be more likely to change their plans.”

The theft of a catalytic converter can be a noisy process. If you find yourself waking up to the sound of power tools in the early hours of the morning and spot a suspicious person underneath a car, please don’t hesitate to call the police.

Here are a few tips you can follow to prevent theft of your catalytic converter:

• Park in your home garage, if possible,

• Use motion sensing exterior house lights if you park in your driveway,

• Park in a well-lit area

• Keep a watchful eye in your neighbourhood and report anything that seems suspicious

Anyone who has surveillance footage or information about these catalytic converter thefts are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300. Members of the public can also contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
City of KelownaRCMPtheft

